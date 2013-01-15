The Top 10 Destinations For Movers In America

Penske, the US-based truck leasing giant, has released its 2012 list of most popular moving destinations.



For at least the third year in a row, Atlanta is No. 1.

Dallas returned to No. 2 after falling back to No. 4 last year.

Otherwise, these same 10 cities have dominated since at least 2010.

“This list fits the general geographic shifts of the country’s population with our customers being drawn to the Southeast and Southwest regions,” Don Mikes, Penske senior vice president of rental, said in a release.

Here’s the full list (2011 rank in parentheses):

1. Atlanta (unchanged)

2. Dallas/Fort Worth (4)

3. Phoenix (2)

4. Orlando, Fla. (3)

5. Chicago (unchanged)

6. Houston (unchanged)

7. Denver (unchanged)

8. Seattle (unchanged)

9. Charlotte, N.C. (10)

10. Sarasota, Fla. (9)

