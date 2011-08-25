8 Countries That Hate Equities Even More Than Japan

Global pension fund have over half of all assets in bonds, suggesting an overall conservative stance, according to a recent OECD report.



Of course some countries are much more conservative than others.

The Japanese are famously obsessed with government bonds and averse to risk. Japanese pension funds have 7% of assets in equities. But even they aren’t the most conservative.

Israel has 6%; Germany has 5%; Estonia has 4%; Greece has 3%; Slovenia has 2%; Slovak Republic and Czech Republic have 1%; South Korea has close to 0%.

By contrast U.S. pension funds have nearly 50% of assets in equities.

Last year the best returns came from equities.

The best returns overall were in the Netherlands.

