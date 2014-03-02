Penny Wong Represents The Rainbow Labor Float At Sydney's 36th Mardi Gras Parade

Getty/ Brendon Thorne

This year’s 36th Sydney Mardi Gras was celebrated with a record-breaking 144 float parade which ran its traditional course down Oxford St despite damp conditions.

This year the parade also included Federal Labor politician Penny Wong, the parliament’s first lesbian member, who represented the Rainbow Labor float with MPs Tanya Plibersek and Anthony Albanese.

Wong wrote in the Guardian ahead of her first parade that she was proud to march and saw it “as another way to add my voice to the campaign for equality.”

She also said it was time political leaders took a stand against homophobia and discrimination, and that she was proud the ALP supports and campaigns for same sex marriage.

“Now we need to win the argument for marriage equality – and we will win this argument because the principle of equality is such a powerful, clear and simple idea. After all, we are arguing for the most important people in our lives – the people we love.”

Here some tweets of the Rainbow Labor float.

Was wonderful to march last night and meet so many celebrating Mardi Gras. Thanks for all the pics. — Senator Penny Wong (@SenatorWong) March 1, 2014

Read more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.