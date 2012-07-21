YACHT OF THE WEEK: For $11.4 Million, This Ultra-Modern Ship Is Perfect For A Family Vacation

Meredith Galante
penny mae yacht

Photo: International Yacht Collection

You can roam the high seas on a 138-foot yacht named “Penny Mae” for just $11.4 million.The Penny Mae sleeps 12 people in six staterooms.

There is plenty to do on board while travelling between destinations. Spend your days relaxing in the spa or sauna. In the main salon, have a drink at the bar, then go to the media room where you’ll find satellite HDTV and a selection of more than 800 movie titles and approximately 2,500 song titles.

For all the gamers, the yacht’s asking price comes with a PlayStation 3 and an X-BOX system.

The Penny Mae travels up to 19 knots.

The hull is made of fibreglass.

There is room for eight crew members.

The elegant dining room fits about 10.

You feel like you're on a spaceship when on this yacht.

The spacious bar is a perfect spot for entertaining friends.

Two of the staterooms can fit queen-sized beds.

The bathrooms have lovely marble counters.

The master stateroom has a sitting area and tons of closet space.

The couch in the master stateroom seems cozy.

This stateroom has a built-in library.

We love the dark wood decor in all of the staterooms.

There's an office on board in case you need to get some work down while at sea.

This room is very conducive to big group conversations.

The yacht has two bars! Not bad.

The decor sticks with the nautical theme.

There are outdoor lounges too, if you want to feel the wind in your hair.

There are tables outside for an afternoon lunch.

There is room for a fancy dinner outside, as well.

Take a dip in the hot tub.

The sun deck looks like a spaceship, too.

This yacht has an incredible amount of indoor and outdoor seating.

The sale price also includes a few toys, such as Wakeboard Water Skis, some sleds, and tubes.

The ship was built in 2004 and re-fitted in 2009.

