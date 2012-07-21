YACHT OF THE WEEK: For $11.4 Million, This Ultra-Modern Ship Is Perfect For A Family Vacation

Photo: International Yacht Collection

You can roam the high seas on a 138-foot yacht named “Penny Mae” for just $11.4 million.The Penny Mae sleeps 12 people in six staterooms.



There is plenty to do on board while travelling between destinations. Spend your days relaxing in the spa or sauna. In the main salon, have a drink at the bar, then go to the media room where you’ll find satellite HDTV and a selection of more than 800 movie titles and approximately 2,500 song titles.

For all the gamers, the yacht’s asking price comes with a PlayStation 3 and an X-BOX system.

