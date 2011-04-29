Pennsylvanians Turn On Obama

There are three states that are probably critical to President Obama’s re-election campaign. They are: Florida, Ohio and Pennsylvania. If he wins all three, as he did in 2008, he will almost certainly win re-election. If one or two fall out of bed, he’ll probably be calling a moving company next December.



With that in mind, a new Quinnipiac Pennsylvania Poll contains some very bad news for the president. His approval rating is at an all-time low (42%) in the Keystone State. More than half of all Pennsylvanians (53%) disapprove of his job performance.

More alarming, a majority (52%) of Pennsylvanians now say that President Obama does not deserve re-election. 40-two per cent believe that he does. The “re-elect question” is one that political professionals watch carefully. Anything below 45% is viewed as political purgatory. Anything below 40% is considered political hell.

Real Clear Politics founder has a longer look at the Pennsylvania Poll here.

