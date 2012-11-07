People Are Still Using The Machine A Man Caught Switching His Obama Vote To Romney

A Pennsylvania man’s video of a malfunctioning voting machine is going viral.



When he tried using the machine’s touch screen to record a vote for President Obama, the machine instead checked the box next to Gov. Mitt Romney’s slot.

NBC News initially confirmed video is very real, and that the machine has been taken offline at the polling site. But it looks like officials have recalibrated the machine and put it back in business, according to Mother Jones.

This is one of a slew of problems reported by voters throughout the day.

The Election Protection Coalition, which is a conglomerate of about 100 local voting rights organisations, told the Houston Chronicle they’ve fielded more than 50,000 complaints by 2 p.m. EST.

One woman was nearly booted out of line at Florida poll centre for wearing what a poll worker thought was a Mitt Romney T-shirt. It actually spelled “MIT” -– as in the Massachusetts Institute of Technology –– and it’s perfectly legal to wear campaign-themed gear in the state.

Voters in states hit hard by Hurricane Sandy last week were in even worse shape. Some were turned away from polling centres in New York, even after Gov. Cuomo announced Sandy victims could vote wherever they wanted.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.