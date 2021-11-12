Pennsylvania prosecutors charged 2 teens with murder over the death of an 8-year-old girl who was shot by police

Angelo Ford, 16, one of the two teenagers charged with Fanta Bility’s murder. Delaware County District Attorney’s Office

Police in Sharon Hill, PA, were responding to a gunfight between two teens on Aug. 27, prosecutors said.

An officer shot a bullet that eventually killed 8-year-old Fanta Bility, the district attorney said.

The two teens have been charged with murder over Bility’s death. Her family is suing the police.

Prosecutors in Pennsylvania have charged two teenagers with murder over the death of an eight-year-old girl who was shot dead by the police.

Fanta Bility was killed by a bullet fired by a police officer intervening in an August 27 gunfight outside a high school football game in Sharon Hill, the office of the Delaware County District Attorney said Wednesday.

Three police officers had responded to the scene, and it was not clear which officer fired the bullet that eventually killed Bility, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

The officers had opened fire on a vehicle that they mistakenly thought was involved in the gunfight, and Bility was shot once in the back, The Inquirer reported. Bility’s cause of death was a single gunshot wound to the torso, the DA’s office stated, citing Delaware County Medical Examiner.

The teenagers who started the gunfight – named as Angelo “AJ” Ford, 16, and Hasein Strand, 18 – were charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault, The Inquirer reported, citing the DA’s office.

In a statement, DA Jack Stollsteimer said: “Following a verbal altercation at the football game, defendants Ford and Strand exchanged multiple gun shots with each other … This gunfight wounded one person caught in the crossfire and precipitated the responsive discharge of weapons by police officers.”

“This responsive gunfire by the officers wounded three bystanders and tragically killed Fanta Bility,” he said.

In a statement cited by The Inquirer, Tanner Rouse, first district attorney for Delaware County, said the legal basis for charging the teens was “very simple,” adding: “They were attempting to kill one another that night, and as a direct result a little girl is dead.”

But the Bility family’s attorney, Bruce Castor, told ABC 6 that the police officers should bear the blame.

“The DA is gonna have a tough time in a transferred intent case charging these fellas with first-degree murder,” he said.

“It does not, however, remove the focus from the fact that it was police officers acting recklessly and inappropriately that fired the fatal round that killed Fanta Bility.”

The police gunfire also wounded three other people, the DA’s office said. They included Bility’s 13-year-old sister, WHYY reported.

The Bility family sued Sharon Hill Police Department for damages in mid-October, CNN reported.

The department put several officers on administrative leave after the shooting, WHYY reported, but the family of Fanta Bility said that Delaware County should fire them.

Ford was arrested on Wednesday, and is set to be sent to jail and held without bond, the DA’s office said. Authorities were still looking for Strand as of Wednesday, the office said.