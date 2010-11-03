Are The Democrats On The Verge Of A Huge Upset In Pennsylvania?

Photo: Flickr/dbking

Update: It looks like GOPer Pat Toomey will probably pull it off, as he’s taken the lead with 90% of the vote counted.



Original post: Lots and lots of chatter about the possibility that Democrat Joe Sestak could pull out the victory in Pennsylvania.

This would be a heartbreaker for GOPer Pat Toomey, who has been vying for the PA Senate seat for ages (attempting to primary Arlen Specter in the past).

It’s still very close.

For what it’s worth, Sestak remains at just 27% on InTrade.

