Here are the Pennsylvania Senate results

One of the tightest Senate elections in the country is expected to take place in Pennsylvania, where incumbent Republican Sen. Pat Toomey faces off with Democratic challenger Katie McGinty.

In what’s been a back-and-forth race since its onset earlier this year, McGinty held a 2-point lead in the RealClearPolitics polling average for the state.

The data-journalism outlet FiveThirtyEight gave McGinty a 61.7% chance of winning Tuesday.

Toomey, a one-term senator, battled with whether to back Republican nominee Donald Trump throughout the cycle, frequently dismissing the Manhattan billionaire’s controversial statements and trying his best to avoid being tied to his party’s nominee. As polls were just more than an hour away from closing, Toomey said he voted for Trump.

Toomey built up a reputation in Washington as being one of the more moderate Republican senators, representing a mostly Democratic state. He also attempted to bridge the gap between both parties on gun-control legislation and gun rights.

McGinty made her career serving as an environmental adviser in President Bill Clinton’s administration, later serving as secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection under then-Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell. She later, briefly, served as Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s chief of staff. She is under fire from some for violating financial conflict of interest laws, according to a state ethics board, during a stint out of government in the private sector during the late 2000s.

Polls in the Keystone State closed at 8 p.m. EST.

Developing…

NOW WATCH: A model that has correctly predicted the presidential election since 1980 says Clinton will have a landslide victory



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.