Pennsylvania 2020 presidential election results

Pennsylvania has voted for a Democratic president in seven of the last 12 elections.

The state 20 electoral votes.

Pennsylvania’s congressional delegation is split: 10 Republicans and 10 Democrats.

See the live coverage and full results from the US presidential election.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Pennsylvania has voted for a Democrat in seven of the last 12 presidential elections. The state is home to competitive down-ballot races for attorney general and in Pennsylvania’s 1st, 8th, and 10th Congressional Districts.

Control over Pennsylvania’s state government is split: the governor is a Democrat while the Republicans hold both chambers of the state legislature. In Congress, Pennsylvania’s delegation is split: 10 Democrats and 10 Republicans. The state has 20 electoral votes and is expected by analysts to be competitive.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.