Pennsylvania Mayor Running Unopposed For Reelection Asks Residents To Please Vote For Someone Else

PORT MATILDA, Pa. (AP) — A small-town mayor in central Pennsylvania has an unusual campaign message: Don’t vote for me.

Bob Wiser is running unopposed for a second term as mayor of Port Matilda, a community near Penn State University.

But the 70-year-old resident recently decided he’d rather leave the post. Yet he missed the August deadline for taking his name off the ballot.

Wiser tells the Centre Daily Times that he’s asking voters to write in a qualified alternative candidate.

Wiser says he’s enjoyed his time in office. But he says he’s lost interest and is tired of butting heads with the borough council.

If Wiser is re-elected Nov. 5, he could retire before his new term starts. Should that happen, election officials say the council will appoint an interim mayor.

