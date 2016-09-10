A man stole over 1,600 pounds worth of pennies by wheeling them out of a room, and somehow no one noticed

Wikimedia Commons A penny weighs 2.5 grams.

Police arrested a Pennsylvania man on Labour Day for allegedly stealing $3,000 worth of pennies from his employer, as CNBC’s lead breaking news reporter, Steve Kopack, pointed out on Twitter.

Considering 300,000 pennies weigh more than 1,600 pounds, it’s an impressive criminal feat.

Robert E. Napolitan, 34, was charged with burglary, criminal trespassing, theft, and receiving stolen property by Taylor police, according to local media reports. All the charges are felonies, according to the Scranton Times-Tribune.

Napolitan allegedly filled a steel drum with the coins and wheeled them off Pyne Freight Lines premises using a hand truck, leaving a trail of loose change in his wake, the Times-Tribune reported.

While Napolitan admitted to the charges, police also reportedly found 89 pennies when they searched under the seats and floor mats of Napolitan’s white Jeep Cherokee. Security footage captured his vehicle pulling onto the premises early Monday as well.

Napolitan is being held at Lackawanna County jail on $50,000 bail.

