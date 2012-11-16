Pennsylvania Judges Are Sick Of The State Discriminating Against Them Just Because They're Old

Judges in Pennsylvania are so sick of the state trying to make them retire they’re suing over it.



Judges in Pennsylvania earn between $169,541 and $195,309 until they turn 70, at which point they’re considered senior judges who earn way less and don’t get paid sick leave, vacation, or life insurance benefits, The Wall Street Journal’s Law Blog reported Wednesday.

But, in a lawsuit filed yesterday, judges say they’re sick of essentially being forced into retirement, especially when they can do their best work as they get older.

“To be a good judge requires good judgment, and judgment is a function of, inter alia, age and experience. Judicial performance thus frequently peaks late in life,” the six unnamed judges say in their complaint.

The judges claim they have a fundamental right to work and Pennsylvania’s requirement violates the 14th Amendment.

Currently, 33 states and the District of Columbia enforce age limits on judges, according to Law Blog.

