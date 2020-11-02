Democrat Matt Cartwright and Republican Jim Bognet square off in Pennsylvania's 8th Congressional District

Incumbent Democratic Rep. Matt Cartwright squares off against Jim Bognet in Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District.

Bognet is a former official in the Trump administration and is endorsed by the President’s son, Donald Trump, Jr.

Cartwright originally represented Pennsylvania’s 17th Congressional District before the state’s congressional map was re-drawn by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court in 2018.

Incumbent Democratic Rep. Matt Cartwright will face Jim Bognet in Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District.

The candidates

Cartwright has represented Pennsylvania in the House of Representatives since 2013. He originally represented the state’s 17th Congressional District before the Pennsylvania Supreme Court redrew the state’s districts due to their determination that the previous districts had been inappropriately partisan in design.

He currently represents Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He is also the co-chair of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee. Before his time in office, Cartwright worked as lawyer in his own firm, Munley, Munley, and Cartwright.

Bognet, a former official under President Donald Trump, is currently the managing director of JRB Strategies, a political and public affairs firm located in Hazleton, PA. He received an endorsement in June from the President’s son, Donald Trump, Jr. Bognet’s platform revolves around Second Amendment rights, combatting illegal immigration, and dealing with the country’s ongoing opioid epidemic.

The district

Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District is located in the northeastern region of Pennsylvania and contains all of the counties of Wayne, Pike, and Lackawanna. Portions of Luzerne and Monroe counties are a part of the district as well.

The district was re-drawn in 2018 following court-ordered redistricting, with the current 8th District encompassing much of the old 17th District.

Former President Barack Obama won the 8th District under its current lines by nearly 12 points in 2012, according to the Daily Kos, but President Donald Trump flipped the current district to carry it by almost 10 percentage points in 2016. The district is also the birthplace of 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Pennsylvania's 8th District is the birthplace of Joe Biden. This blue collar district swung sharply towards Trump in 2016 but Rep. Matt Cartwright is highly popular here. Whether Joe Biden can flip this district back is an open question. pic.twitter.com/D3CBeF8IhP — Drew Savicki (@SenhorRaposa) September 4, 2020

The money race

According to the Centre for Responsive Politics, Cartwright has raised $US3.3 million, has spent $US2.5 million, and has $US1.2 million in cash on hand. His challenger, Bognet, has raised $US1.1 million, spent a little over $US713,000 and has about $US470,000 on hand.

What experts say

The race between Cartwright and Bognet is rated as safe Democratic by Inside Elections, likely Democratic by The Cook Political Report, and leans Democratic by Sabato’s Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia Centre for Politics.

