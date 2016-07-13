A Pennsylvania cop paid for a couple's meal after they refused to sit near his table

Facebook/Chuck Thomas Police Officer Chuck Thomas left a note for the couple.

One Pennsylvania police officer left a classy note after a negative dining experience.

Officer Chuck Thomas and other cops from the Homestead Police Department were eating at a local Eat n’ Park Friday when a couple entered and refused to be seated at a table next to them.

“A male and female were going to be seated across from us, and he said, ‘I don’t want to sit there, which drew my attention,” Thomas told ABC News. “We made eye contact, and his body language just told me that he wanted nothing to do with police.”

Thomas then said he told the couple that they wouldn’t hurt them, but they still refused to sit.

Jesse Meyers, a server at the diner, told the local ABC News affiliate that the couple “got moved completely opposite, away from the police officers.”

Thomas said that the cops are used to similar reactions but wanted to do after five cops were killed at a peaceful protest in Dallas last week.

He picked up the couple’s check and left them a note on the receipt.

“Sir, your check was paid for by the police officers that you didn’t want to sit next to,” he wrote. “Thank you for your support.”

He also left a $10 tip.

“What it really came down to was that, ultimately, I just wanted to let them know that we’ve got to better the relationship between police and the community,” he told ABC.

He added that there was “tension in the air” after Dallas but the rest of their experiences were positive that day.

“Ultimately, we’re here for you,” he said. “This us-against-them mentality that’s out here — we’ve got to change that. We’ve got to break that.”

The server later told Thomas that the couple was initially “thrown back” by the note but ended up “chuckling.”

