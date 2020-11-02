Republican Rep. Mike Kelly looks to defend his seat against Democratic challenger Kristy Gnibus in Pennsylvania's 16th Congressional District

Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Pa., walks through the hallway outside of Statuary Hall as House of Representatives takes up articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump in the Capitol on Wednesday Dec. 18, 2019.

GOP incumbent Rep. Mike Kelly will face Kristy Gnibus in Pennsylvania’s 16th Congressional District.

The district is located in northwest Pennsylvania and is home to portions of Butler, Crawford, Erie, Lawrence, and Mercer counties.

In 2018, Kelly defeated his Democratic challenger by 4.3 points – the closest election of Kelly’s political career.

See the live coverage and full results from all US House elections.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Republican incumbent Rep. Mike Kelly faces off against Democratic challenger Kristy Gnibus in Pennsylvania’s 16th Congressional District.

The candidates

Kelly is a car dealership owner and is a former city councilman in Butler where he sat on the Housing and Redevelopment Authority of the County of Butler. He served as the representative for Pennsylvania’s 3rd Congressional District for four terms before being redistricted to the 16th Congressional District.

In 2018, he narrowly beat out Ronald DiNicola by 4.3 points â€” the closest election of his political career.

Gnibus is a teacher, cancer survivor, and is currently a PhD student at Gannon University. Her campaign platform is centered around criminal justice reform, combatting climate change, and bringing affordable healthcare to Pennsylvanians.

The district

Pennsylvania’s 16th Congressional District is located in northwestern Pennsylvania. The district is home to parts of Butler, Crawford, Erie, Lawrence, and Mercer counties, as well as the cities of Erie, Sharon, Hermitage, Butler, and Meadville.

The state’s congressional map was redrawn in 2018 after the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania ruled that the state’s previous congressional map was unconstitutionally gerrymandered to favour Republicans.

Trump would have overwhelmingly carried the district under its current boundaries by 18 points, 58% to 40%, over Hillary Clinton in 2016, according to the Daily Kos.

The money race

According to the Centre for Responsive Politics, Kelly has raised $US2 million, spent a little over $US974,000, and has around $US1.1 million in cash on hand while Gnibus has raised around $US519,000, spent around $US482,000, and has about $US37,000 in cash on hand.

What experts say

The race between Kelly and Gnibus is rated as “likely Republican” by the Cook Political Report and “safe Republican” according to Inside Elections and Sabato’s Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia Centre for Politics.

Expanded Coverage Module: insider-voter-guide

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.