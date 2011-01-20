All Clear At Penn Station After Suspicious Package Scare

Photo: Steve Duncan

According to NBC, Penn Station is currently being evacuated over a suspicious package.There are a lot of these. Hopefully nothing.



The news was reported here by CNBC.

We’ll update more as warranted.

Update 2:02: Still nothing new….

Update 2:06: Apparently there is no evacuation. Just a supicious package.

Update 2:11: All clear.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.