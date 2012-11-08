The Nor'easter Is Hitting NYC And Causing All Kinds Of Commuter Chaos

Little over a week after Sandy hit, another storm is creating more chaos in New York City.



The nor’easter has been gradually hitting New York for much of the day. Thankfully, this time it looks like the damage will be far less severe, but given that much of the damage to infrastructure hasn’t been fixed yet, it is far from ideal.

According to multiple reports, Penn Station was closed due to “overcrowding” earlier and police had been only allowing people to leave the station. The LIRR (Long Island Railway Road) has suspended all trains, creating large crowds.

The station now appears to be open again.

Here’s the latest from the MTA:

Snow, rain and ice from a Nor’easter storm is affecting MTA Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North Railroad operations.

Trains are travelling at a reduced rate of speed due to slippery track conditions, some service may be temporarily suspended.

Subway service is operating on most lines, still others are being worked on in hopes of restoring full service system-wide. Bus service may be delayed due to road conditions and weather related traffic volume.

Customers should be careful on steps, platforms and detraining or alighting from buses.

Please monitor Service Status for updates on all MTA services.

The main problem appears to be the snow and cold. It’s currently 30 degrees in Central Park, according to Weather Underground. Earlier reports suggested we could see as much as 6 inches in some places. BI editor Kim Bhasin took this photo that gives you some idea of what it’s like outside:

Photo: Kim Bhasin for BI

At least one line has has reopened — Port Washington — and it’s totally packed. Others are slowly getting back on line:

From BuzzFeed’s Samir Mezrahi:

Photo: @samir

