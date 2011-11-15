Penn State's Interim Coach Is Already Looking For A New Job

Photo: AP Images

After Joe Paterno was fired by Penn State, assistant coach Tom Bradley took over the team on an interim basis. But that apparently hasn’t stopped Bradley from calling the Indianapolis Colts looking for a new job.According to SportsByBrooks.com, a source is telling them that Bradley personally contacted Colts head coach Jim Caldwell, who is a former assistant coach at Penn State under Joe Paterno. SportsByBrooks.com was also the first site to report that Mike McQueary would not coach in Saturday’s game.



Most people assume Bradley’s days are numbered at Penn State, and apparently he sees the writing on the wall also.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.