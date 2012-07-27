Penn State's Iconic Football Uniforms Will Soon Be History

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Penn State football coach Bill O’Brien has revealed that the school is planning to change the famous blue and white football uniforms, that were a symbol of simplicity, tradition, and team-first football under former head coach Joe Paterno.According to ReadingEagle.com, O’Brien held a conference call with parents of current players this week. And during that call, O’Brien said that the school was working with Nike to change the storied uniforms.



Nike? Uh oh.

The only details that O’Brien provided were that names would be added to the backs of the jerseys and he was not sure if the new design would be ready for the upcoming season. “I’m not sure we can get it done this year,” said O’Brien.

In recent years, numerous schools, such as Oregon and Maryland, have used progressive uniform designs as a recruiting tool to attract young players. And with Penn State already facing an uphill battle in recruiting wars, they may no longer be able to afford what many high schoolers feel is a boring design.

Interestingly, Penn State’s colours were not always blue and white. Originally, they were dark pink and black. Yes, dark pink. But the pink faded in the sunlight, so the school switched to blue and white.

