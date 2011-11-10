Penn State's Football Program Brings In $50 Million Every Year

The Penn State football team is the third most profitable program in all of college sports. In the 2009-10 academic year, the Penn State football program produced $70.2 million in revenue and a profit of $50.4 million.



Only the University of Texas ($68.8M) and the University of Georgia ($52.5M) made more money off of football programs in 2009-10.

For comparison, there are only 18 football programs in the entire country that turned a profit of at least $20 million. And the most profitable college basketball program (University of Louisville) made just $16.8 million that season.

When the final story is written on the Penn State football scandal, one of the ugliest truths may be that the lives of children were deemed less important than the reputation of a school and the money produced by one of the most profitable athletic programs in the country.

