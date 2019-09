Victim One’s mother went on Good Morning America today to talk about the sexual abuse scandal. She told GMA she wanted Jerry Sandusky to be locked up and that the amount of people who knew about this and didn’t report it is what angers her the most.



Watch:

video platformvideo managementvideo solutionsvideo player

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.