Now Even The Chairman Of Penn State's Board Of Trustees Is On The Chopping Block

Photo: OnwardState

Penn State’s Board of Trustees could soon replace Chairman Steve Garban, according to Sara Ganim of the Patriot-News.Ganim reports that a faction of trustees is unhappy about how the university has handled the aftermath of the scandal.



The trustees “lack confidence” in Garban’s leadership ability given how close he is to the people involved.

The scandal has already cost athletic director Tim Curley and fellow administrator Gary Schultz their jobs.

In all likelihood, it’s only a matter of time until Joe Paterno and president Graham Spanier step down as well.

And now, it looks like the chairman of the board is on his way out too.

The scandal has reached every conceivable level of the institution.

