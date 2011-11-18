People Really Don't Want Penn State To Go To A Bowl Game

The one group that has been inadvertently stuck in the middle of the Penn State sex abuse scandal is the Penn State football players. And now it is starting to look like they won’t be able to play in a bowl game even though they have earned it on the football field.



According to Brett McMurphy of CBSSports.com, one person associated with the bowl selection process described the Penn State football team as “toxic,” suggesting that bowl will pass on the Nittany Lions rather than be associated with the program this year.

Eight bowl games are tied to the Big 10, but this year the conference could have as many as 10 bowl eligible teams. And if another bowl gets stuck with Penn State because of a lack of alternatives, one source said “It’s like finding out your daughter is dating Tiger Woods. What do you say: uh, congratulations?”

On the other hand, Christine Brennan of USA Today argues that Penn State should decline any bowl game invitations even if they qualify for the Rose Bowl.

Of course, it is not clear why the current players should be penalised for something the coaching staff and school administrators did years ago. But hey, it is the NCAA, so why not?

