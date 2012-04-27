Penn State To Spend $2.5 Million On PR In Scandal Aftermath—Here's Today's Ad Brief

Playboy



Penn State has ousted Ketchum and hired Edelman and local PA shop La Torre Communications to handle the university’s PR as it tries to reclaim its good reputation after the sex-abuse scandal. Penn State will spend $208,000 a month for 12 months on PR support. That comes to almost $2.5 million.DraftFCB Argentina has created an for Zonajobs in which a grandma dies over and over again in different, creative ways.

For the second time, Disney is turning a popular app into a television show. The lucky game: Where’s My Water?, in which a dirty crocodile named Swampy tries to get water in order to take a shower. Is this the new formula for testing creative?

Tate Nolan is leaving Olson after nearly seven years at the company. The creative director is going to pursue a career outside of the ad world.

Ad Age questions if Apple ignored the 99 per cent in its new Samuel L. Jackson and Zooey Deschanel ads.

Hasbro and DDB Paris celebrate Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head’s 60th year anniversary. “World’s most solid couple.”

Michael Dick has been appointed head of strategy for global solutions at MEC in London; Francesca Ronfini is the company’s new strategy partner for global solutions.

