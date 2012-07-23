Penn State To Receive 'Unprecedented' Punishment From NCAA, But Football Team Appears To Have Avoided Death Penalty

The NCAA will announce punishments for Penn State University and their football program on Monday morning according to a report by CBSNews.com.



According to the report by CBSNews.com, the penalties are “unprecedented,” with one source saying “I’ve never seen anything like it.”

While the report does not specify what penalties will be handed down, it would seem that the football program is going to avoid the “death penalty” as that move would have precedence.

In 1987, the NCAA suspended the Southern Methodist University football program for one year. The school then chose to extend the suspension for a second year.

[UPDATE] Joe Schad of ESPN.com is reporting that the football program will be banned from bowl games for at least one year and will lose scholarships, but will not receive the “death penalty.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.