Report: Penn State To Take Down Joe Paterno Statue This Weekend*

Photo: AP

UPDATE:Two members of Penn State’s board have denied a vote to remove JoePa’s statue has taken place. And a school spokesperson told Dan Patrick Show producer Paulie Pabst s/he was “not aware of any decision being made about the statue.”



This doesn’t necessarily mean previous reports of the statue’s imminent removal are false, however.

Removing the statue is not up to the board. School administrators will make that decision.

EARLIER:

Penn State plans to take down the statue of Joe Paterno this weekend, according to a source who’s spoken to Kimberly Jones of NFL Network.

ESPN’s Bonnie Bernstein has confirmed that report, saying the Penn State board of trustees came to that decision on a conference call Thursday night.

Many began asking for the removal of JoePa’s statue as soon as the Freeh report detailing the former coach’s deep involvement in a university-wide cover up of Jerry Sandusky came out.

The statue stands just outside of Beaver Stadium in State College, Pennsylvania.

