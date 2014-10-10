Here's What Happened To 2 Penn State Students Who Spray-Painted Swastikas On A Jewish Fraternity

@AtlantaSmiles/Twitter Swastikas were spray-painted on a traditionally Jewish fraternity house at Emory University this weekend.

While Emory University is currently investigating a series of swastikas and other offensive graffiti that was spray-painted on a traditional Jewish fraternity house this weekend, a similar case at Penn State University concluded this week, campus blog Onward State reports.

Last year, according to Onward State, police found “sexual/graphic words, sexual images, swastikas, Anti-Semitic language/words, the initials ‘K.K.K.’ and random scribbling” outside of Beta Sigma Beta — a local Penn State fraternity with a traditionally large Jewish population. After a month-long investigation, Penn State sophomores Eric Hyland and Hayden Grom were charged with ethnic intimidation, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct, which they eventually pleaded guilty to.

Hyland was sentenced this week, receiving two years of probation and 200 hours of community service, according to Onward State. Grom had been sentenced last month, receiving two years of probation and 300 hours of community service.

Both students will have to pay more than $US6,000 in restitution to the victims.

Additionally, Hyland and Grom were expelled from their fraternity, Acacia, and were evicted from living in the chapter house.

A Penn State spokesperson confirmed to Business Insider that Grom is currently enrolled as a student at the university, but Hyland is not. According to the university:

The incidents were referred to the Office of Student Conduct, which would have pursued its normal conduct process. Any disciplinary proceedings undertaken would be part of a student’s educational record and therefore we are not able under federal guidelines (FERPA) to release information related to this or any other conduct process.

It is not clear whether the university punished them, despite both pleading guilty to spray-painting the swastikas and other graffiti.

It is still unclear who is behind the offensive graffiti at Emory, and how they will be punished if caught.

