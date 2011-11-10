Penn State Students Are Planning A 'Blackout' For Saturday's Game To Support The Victims

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Penn State students are organising a “blackout” for Saturday’s game against Nebraska.The “blackout” calls for all people attending the game to wear black to show support for the victims in the Penn State sex abuse scandal and disgust at the way the university has handled the entire affair.



The movement was started by a Facebook group called “Shame on You PSU,” and according to the group is being organised to:

“show sadness for the victims and sadness that people enabled this man to continue his monster ways for so long. Sadness that the PSU football institution was more important than the children’s lives that were affected…ALL wear black to show your disapproval of the actions by the university AND the support of those negatively effected and the current football players who had no involvement. Black because we are a grieving community, justice for the victims being first and foremost.”

It is hard to believe that they will convince 107,000 people to wear black, but it will be interesting to see just how much black will be seen in Beaver Stadium on Saturday.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.