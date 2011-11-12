This Is The Dumbest Thing We've Heard About The Penn State Riots

Penn State student went wild Wednesday night after hearing Joe Paterno was let go.



The students’ display was the most idiotic and offensive riot we’ve seen in recent history. But what this student told the New York Times could be even worse:

“Of course we’re going to riot. What do they expect when they tell us at 10 o’clock that they fired our football coach?” Paul Harris, a 24-year-old aerospace engineering student said.

They probably expected the students to behave like civil human beings and understand that this was the best decision for Penn State football, and the entire university.

