Penn State Student Reportedly Commits Suicide The Day Before His Graduation

The death of a Pennsylvania State University student Friday morning — the day before he was set to graduate — has been ruled a suicide, student blog Onward State reports.

PSU senior Andrew Magargle, 22, had just completed his final semester at the school and was set to graduate Saturday with a degree in computer science. Local police found his body near a parking garage he is believed to have fallen from around 9:30 a.m. Friday.

“It is with deep sadness that we learned of Andrew’s death. It is always heart wrenching to hear that a student’s life has been cut short, and we grieve for this loss. Our deepest sympathy is offered to his family and friends,” a PSU spokesperson said to local news website StateCollege.com.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.