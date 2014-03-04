Penn State Killed Its Wildest Party Weekend By Paying Local Bars To Not Serve Alcohol

State Patty’s Day — which just a few years ago was reportedly an overly drunken and destructive melee — has become just another weekend, in part due to Penn State University paying more than $US200,000 to prevent local bars and beer distributors from serving alcohol.

According to PSU student newspaper The Daily Collegian, State Patty’s Day was first celebrated in 2007 as a way for students to compensate for St. Patrick’s Day falling over Spring Break. Although a relatively new tradition, State Patty’s quickly gained momentum among students.

