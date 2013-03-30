Penn State Senior And Aspiring Graphic Designer Turns Guitar Into A Musical Resume

Scott McFadden playing his resume.

College kids are getting crafty with their resumes, hoping to stand out to employers. We’ve seen them spend days skipping class to create resume websites, and turn chocolate bars into contact information.



The latest creation comes from Scott McFadden, a graphic designer who’s graduating from Penn State in May.

He turned his beloved guitar into a music-creating resume and posted photos on Behance. McFadden tells Business Insider he used “crafts around the house” to make it.

“It took a lot of patience tracing, scanning, digitally tracing, cutting roll paper, printing on my home inkjet printer, cutting out the resume, and repeating this process multiple times to get it perfect,” he said via email. “It took several long evenings to get the project to where I was ready to showcase it.”

McFadden was moved to turn the acoustic guitar – which he received for Christmas – into a resume by his design professor. “Think of your resume as if it is a person. What kind of introduction is it making? How would you introduce yourself?” he was told. So he made something personal.

McFadden doesn’t plan to showcase his guitar much beyond the Behance page. Clearly he can’t send it out to potential employers. His dream job is to work for an in-house creative team, at a company like Fender or Gibson.

Above his work experience, which includes being a graphic designer for a local church, the guitar (instrumé?) reads:

“I believe in the power of design. I believe that design is more than proficiency in navigating Adobe’s Creative Suite. Design is an obsession with creative excellence. Design inspires, empowers, questions, challenges, and provokes. Design is more than aesthetics. It is the beauty to the brains. It is the melody behind the lyrics. It is the soul behind the song. Design puts the solution in your hands. It invites you to pick it up and play along.”

Unfortunately he hasn’t created a video of himself playing a job hunting song.

Here are some additional images:

