Penn State Released A Letter Telling Its Students How To Answer Awkward Sex Scandal Questions In Job Interviews

The senior director of career services at Penn State issued a letter to students explaining what they should do if they are asked a questions about the child molestation scandal in a job interview, the Daily Collegian reports.Here’s what it says in full:



Students may acknowledge that they are primarily concerned for the victims and also concerned for Penn State in these unsettling times. However, students should keep the focus on the job or internship for which they are applying and how they will excel in the opportunity. Students should note that they can only take personal responsibility for their individual actions. Talk about all of the good work accomplished at Penn State in building the skills and professional qualities in preparation for the position, and about the excitement to put those skills to work for the employer. Inform the employer or internship site that, if hired, you will reflect favourably on the employer through your good work, core values and skills obtained through our University.

So there you have it.

Feel for the victims and then shift the conversation back to the job or internship you’re applying for.

