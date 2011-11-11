ESPN Reporter At The Penn State Riots: 'We Had Trouble Finding People Who Could Form Cogent Thoughts'

Photo: ESPN

When Penn State started rioting last night, ESPN reporters hit the scene to get some man-on-the-street interviews.Things didn’t go too well. There was a whole lot of yelling and not too much explaining why exactly students were going crazy.



The telling quote came from ESPN reporter Tom Farrey, who told Stuart Scott late last night, “We had trouble finding people who could form cogent thoughts.”

Obviously not all Penn State students were violent, news-van-destroying idiots.

But enough of them were moronic enough to comprehensively disgrace the university last night.

Here’s the one reasonable person ESPN was able to find (video via Big Lead Sports):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

