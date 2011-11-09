Riot Police Are Out At Penn State As Students Fill The Streets In Support Of Joe Paterno

Photo: TheSchoolPhilly

Penn State students descended on Beaver Canyon Tuesday night in State College, the Daily Collegian and others reported.Over a thousand students chanted and sung and ran around in support of embattled football coach Joe Paterno.



The crowd first assembled outside Old Main (the central administrative building) at around 10 p.m., and then moved to Beaver Canyon despite a significant police presence there.

No one is reported any violence. Ben Jones, who is on the ground for StateCollege.com, described the situation as “general shenangians” and far from an out-and-out riot.

Police refused to let the massive crowd onto Beaver Ave. — which has been the focal point of passed riots. So things stayed relatively under control, if a bit unsettled.

