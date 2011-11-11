PHOTOS: The Most Idiotic And Offensive Mass Riot In Recent History

Angry Penn State students went to the streets Wednesday night after Joe Paterno was abruptly fired by the board of trustees.
The situation descended into chaos after the 10:15 p.m. announcement.
There was fireworks, tear gas, mace, broken street signs, an overturned news van, and general chaos.
While the main concern in this entire scandal should be the children whose lives were ruined, all the students focused on was Penn State football, and rallying behind an administration that helped cover up the sexual abuse of children.
Things got violent right away. Cops pushed this student to the ground and were hitting him with a billy club
This student told ESPN he agreed with Joe Paterno getting fired, but that he was in a very small minority
