ANOTHER HEAD ROLLS: Penn State's President Will Resign Tonight

UPDATE:Graham Spanier has submitted his resignation as Penn State president, according to Nate Bauer of Rivals.com.

It will be formally annouced before tonight’s Board of Trustees meeting, which governor Tom Corbett will reportedly attend.

EARLIER:

Penn State University president Graham Spanier will be fired or resign by the end of the day, a source told the Lehigh Valley Express Times.

Spanier was made aware of an alleged incident where Jerry Sandusky sexually abused a boy on campus in 2002, according to a grand jury report.

He is not being accused of any crimes, but many have called for his head for letting the alleged scandal unfold on his watch.

Spanier’s handling of the aftermath of the scandal has also been questioned.

He hasn’t spoken publicly since declaring his “unconditional support” for two administrators accused of covering up the scandal over the weekend.

Athletic director Tim Curley, administrator Gary Schultz, and football coach Joe Paterno have already stepped down or announced their retirements in the wake of the scandal.

In addition, the chairman of the Board of Trustees will reportedly be replaced as members “lack confidence” in his ability to lead.

