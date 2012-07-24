Penn State Was Practically Given The Death Penalty [VIDEO]

The NCAA hammered Penn State with a slew of sanctions that will cripple the once presitigious football program for the next decade.
Watch our quick 100-second video explainer below to find out everything you need to know about the penalties handed down to Penn State and what it all means:
Produced by William Wei
Don’t Miss:
• Get Ready For The Moment Of Truth In The LIBOR Scandal
• The LIBOR Scandal Explained In Under 90 Seconds
• WATCH: The Latest About The Colorado Shooting In 60 Seconds
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.