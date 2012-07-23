The NCAA Hammers Penn State With $60 Million Fine, Four-Year Bowl Ban

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The NCAA has hit Penn State with crippling and unprecedented sanctions in response to the institutional cover-up of the Jerry Sandusky scandal.The penalties include: A $60 million fine, four-year bowl ban, scholarship reductions of 10 per year for four years, all wins since 1998 have been vacated, and five years probation.



This falls short of the “death penalty,” but it’s still harsher than what a lot of people expected.

Said NCAA president Mark Emmert, referring to the death penalty: “The sanctions we have crafted are more forceful and impactful than that blanket penalty.”

The $60 million fine will be used to fund a nationwide program to help the victims of child sex abuse.

We were live-blogging the press conference, you can read more quotes and tidbits below:

UPDATE #1:

All current players will be allowed to transfer schools without sitting out a year.

So basically, the NCAA went as far as it could without giving the school the death penalty.

UPDATE #2:

NCAA prez Mark Emmert says that the $60 million is equal to one year of football revenue. The money will be endowed for a nationwide program to fight child sex abuse.

UPDATE #3:

Emmert on the death penalty: “The sanctions we have crafted are more forceful and impactful than that blanket penalty.”

Emmert is now done talking, his closing statement: “The culture, actions, and inactions will not be tolerated in collegiate athletics.”

Emmert says the school consented to the penalties, and they will not appeal. He declined to say whether he felt these penalties were worse than the death penalty.

More from Emmert: “If you find yourself in a position where the athletic culture is taking precedent over the academic culture, bad things can occur.”

UPDATE #4:

Charles Robinson of Yahoo! — who knows everything there is to know about this sort of thing — characterises the severity of the sanctions as “total wreckage.”

UPDATE #5:

Emmert says the $60 million doesn’t specifically have to come from the football program, or even the athletic department. But it cannot come at the expense of non-revenue sports or scholarships.

UPDATE #6:

Oregon State president Ed Ray says it was unanimous, that everyone in the NCAA brass thought they needed to act immediately.

Emmert says the school and the NCAA have a plan to change the culture by using a “road map” that installs a more stringent “control structure.”

UPDATE #7:

A striking visual representation of what the vacated wins mean, via the school’s updated Wikipedia page (h/t Jimmy Traina):

Photo: Wikipedia

EARLIER

The NCAA will announce its penalties against the Penn State football team today at 9 a.m.

(updates below)

The “death penalty” is reportedly not on the table.

The likely punishments, according to reports, include some combination of a huge fine (>$30 million), mass loss of scholarships, and loss of bowl eligibility.

CBS reported yesterday that the punishment would be “unprecedented,” but that probably refers to the process of the penalties, not the severity of them.

It typically takes the NCAA months to complete a case against a school. Since this only took a few weeks, many believe that PSU has agreed to whatever punishment it is about to be handed.

We’ll be here with live updates throughout the 9 a.m. press conference.

