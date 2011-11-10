MAYHEM AT PENN STATE: Rioting Students Flip Over News Van, Take To Streets By The Thousands

Photo: twitter.com
Angry Penn State students were back in the streets Wednesday night after Joe Paterno was abruptly fired by the board of trustees.The situation descended into chaos after the 10:15 p.m. announcement.
There were fireworks, tear gas, mace, broken street signs, an overturned news van, and general chaos.
Below you can find videos, photos, and anecdotes from throughout the two-hour long riot.
We’ve yet to hear of any arrests or major injuries.
UPDATE 7:
Here’s the video of students flipping a news van:
UPDATE 6:
Here’s a video of general chaos from Ben Jones:
UPDATE 5:
Tweet from Jon Wertheim: “Guys on college trying to sleep over a news van.” Accompanied by chants of “Fuck the media.”
Now people are reporting that they’ve flipped the satellite truck.
From Onward State: “WTAJ van has been flipped and gasoline leaking in front of Urban Outfitters.”
Here’s the picture.
Photo: twitter.com
UPDATE 4:
A Daily Collegian reported that a police officer told her that they’re preparing to start tear-gassing the area.
It seems like the riot police aren’t messing around, which is probably a good thing.
UPDATE 3:
Tweet from Gregg Doyle of CBSSports, “I see 4,000 students. And 3 cops. Gotta be more cops somewhere. But more students are coming too”
Then he tweeted, “It’s about to get bad. Crowd moving in on cops”
Here’s a picture of the crowd cheering from TheSchoolPhilly:
Photo: twitter.com
UPDATE 2:
A light post has fallen on Beaver Ave.
Thousands of people, violence, yelling, broken light posts, an ESPN report that two people have been arrested: We can probably call this a riot now.
Also, Ben Jones of StateCollege.com just got pepper-sprayed.
Here’s a picture from Jon Wetheim:
Photo: twitter.com
