MAYHEM AT PENN STATE: Rioting Students Flip Over News Van, Take To Streets By The Thousands

Angry Penn State students were back in the streets Wednesday night after Joe Paterno was abruptly fired by the board of trustees.The situation descended into chaos after the 10:15 p.m. announcement.



There were fireworks, tear gas, mace, broken street signs, an overturned news van, and general chaos.

Below you can find videos, photos, and anecdotes from throughout the two-hour long riot.

We’ve yet to hear of any arrests or major injuries.

UPDATE 7:

Here’s the video of students flipping a news van:

UPDATE 6:

Here’s a video of general chaos from Ben Jones:

UPDATE 5:

Tweet from Jon Wertheim: “Guys on college trying to sleep over a news van.” Accompanied by chants of “Fuck the media.”

Now people are reporting that they’ve flipped the satellite truck.

From Onward State: “WTAJ van has been flipped and gasoline leaking in front of Urban Outfitters.”

Here’s the picture.

Photo: twitter.com

UPDATE 4:

A Daily Collegian reported that a police officer told her that they’re preparing to start tear-gassing the area.

It seems like the riot police aren’t messing around, which is probably a good thing.

UPDATE 3:

Tweet from Gregg Doyle of CBSSports, “I see 4,000 students. And 3 cops. Gotta be more cops somewhere. But more students are coming too”

Then he tweeted, “It’s about to get bad. Crowd moving in on cops”

Here’s a picture of the crowd cheering from TheSchoolPhilly:

Photo: twitter.com

UPDATE 2:

A light post has fallen on Beaver Ave.

Thousands of people, violence, yelling, broken light posts, an ESPN report that two people have been arrested: We can probably call this a riot now.

Also, Ben Jones of StateCollege.com just got pepper-sprayed.

Here’s a picture from Jon Wetheim:

Photo: twitter.com

