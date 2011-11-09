Penn State Students Are Planning A Pro-Paterno Rally Tonight, Let's Hope It Doesn't Turn Into A Riot

Photo: twitter.com

As the Penn State football scandal descends further into chaos, students are planning a pro-Paterno march down Beaver Avenue tonight at 10 p.m.Ben Jones first tweeted about it this afternoon, and the blog TheSchoolPhilly is also hearing “whispers” of a rally as well.



A march at 10 p.m. down a street where PSU students have rioted on a number of occasions?

What could go wrong?

Assuming (hopefully) that the rally is nothing more than a small, peaceful march, these pro-Paterno rallies reveal that fact that JoePa still has widespread support among PSU students.

There are banners hanging around State College. There’s been an outpouring of support on Twitter. And we’re hearing from current students that many on campus are still standing behind their coach.

25% of you think JoePa did nothing wrong, but we can say with confidence number is much higher among PSU students.

