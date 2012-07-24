Penn State Must Forfeit $13 Million In Bowl Revenue

Photo: @B1GMobileTour

The Big 10 conference will not pay Penn State’s its ~$13 million cut in bowl revenue over the next four years, according to StateCollege.com’s Ben Jones.Instead, the money will go to child abuse prevention organisations.



Penn State is ineligible for the conference title game due to sanctions handed down by the NCAA this morning.

Combined with the NCAA’s fine, Penn State has lost $73 million this morning.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.