Here Are This Week's Winners And Losers In Sports

As we watched a terrible scandal unfold this week, it was clear no one was a winner in this situation.But we would like to point out a few people who have done an incredible job covering every detail of the scandal, and some Penn State alumni who are raising money for a good cause.



Unfortunately we watched people everyone once looked up to crumble to the ground, as we realised the character of a person is much more important than how many games they can win.

WINNER: Ben Jones, journalist Jones has been the source for up to the second PSU coverage from State College. He tweeted that JoePa would be fired a few minutes before he was. He was live at the riots, sending out pictures. The BlackShoeDiaries.com writer definitely made a name for himself this week. WINNER: Linda Kelly, attorney general After coaches, universities officials, and even district attorneys failed to bring Sandusky to justice in the past, Kelly finally oversaw his arrest this week. If the charges stick, this will be a huge win for Kelly personally, and for the state's justice system more broadly. WINNER: Sara Ganim, journalist Ganim has broken story after story during this scandal. She has gone the extra mile, rooting out details and speaking directly with victim's families. Her and the Harrisburg Patriot-News led and continue to lead the coverage over larger outlets like ESPN and SI. WINNER: We Are Proud To Be Penn Staters, alumni group The alumni group has raised nearly $70,000 for child abuse victims since the scandal blew up this week. Although with the 'blue out' at Saturday's game to support the victims, this group has done their best to get something positive out of this awful mess. LOSER: Jerry Sandusky Jerry Sandusky allegedly molested young boys he met through a charity program he ran called second mile. LOSER: Joe Paterno Joe Paterno was aware Sandusky sexually abused a young boy in a Penn State facility in 2002 and did not report it to the cops. He was fired this week. LOSER: Mike McQueary Mike McQueary witnessed a young boy being raped by Sandusky and did nothing to stop it, and did not call the police. LOSER: PSU Students Penn State students participated in the most idiotic and offensive riot we've seen in recent history. LOSER: Graham Spanier Graham Spanier, PSU's former president was also aware of Sandusky's behaviour and did not report it to the cops. LOSER: Tim Curley And athletic directer Tim Curley was aware of Sandusky's behaviour, and he also did not report it to the cops. We watched a legend fall this week. The Rise and Fall Of Joe Paterno >

