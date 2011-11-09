A Victim's Mother Calls Out The One Penn State Official People Are Ignoring

Photo: AP

Sara Ganim of the Patriot-News spoke with two of Jerry Sandusky’s victims’ mothers, and their stories are chilling. Ganim talked to the mothers of Victim One and Victim Six.While most of the focus has been on Sandusky and Paterno, Victim Six’s mother is sickened by Mike McQueary’s non-action, and rightfully so.



She said:

“I don’t even have words to talk about the betrayal that I feel,” said the mum of Victim Six. “[McQueary] was a grown man, and he saw a boy being sodomized … He ran and called his daddy?”

It’s true that Paterno didn’t go to the cops, but McQueary saw the sexual abuse, and he didn’t bring it to the cops either.

