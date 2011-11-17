Penn State Instructor Slams His School For Completely Screwing Up Its PR Crisis

Photo: By PennStateLive on Flickr

Penn State is in the midst of a PR catastrophe as it tries to douse the flames around its child molestation scandal, and at least one of its own experts thinks that the school completely screwed up, reports Andy Gardiner at USA Today.Steve Manuel, a senior lecturer of public relations at Penn State’s College of Communications, spoke about the scandal Tuesday in Professor Mike Poorman’s class, “Joe Paterno, Communications and the Media,” (yes, that’s an actual class at Penn State).



Manuel systematically broke down how the Penn State brass blew it during the crisis. Here’s what he said to the class, according to Gardiner:

He criticised the silence. Penn State didn’t say a word when the news initially hit:

“The golden rule of public relations is you have to get something out in the first 60 minutes,” he said. “And mentioning the victims always comes first. Bad news doesn’t get better with time. When you cede the message to (critics or adversaries), you lose the battle.”

And he said they weren’t prepared, even though they knew it was going to happen:

“This was a crisis in the making of at least three years. Penn State knew this shoe was going to drop, and it was not prepared.”

Manuel bashed the school for not letting head coach Joe Paterno talk:

“Penn State still obviously didn’t get it,” he said. “Joe Paterno should have had his moment in time to have his say.”

Ouch.

But Manuel’s completely right. Penn State bungled its handling of the crisis, and now it’s paying for it. Many sponsors are trying to distance themselves from the school, pulling their names from telecasts. Raucous student riots marred the Nittany Lions’ reputation further after the Paterno firing.

It looks like the Board of Trustees at Penn State know they’re in way over their heads now. They’ve just signed Ketchum, a major PR firm, to help them with their crisis communications, reports AdAge.

