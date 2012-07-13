Report: TVs In Penn State's Student centre Were Switched Off CNN Just Before The Freeh Report Was Released

Photo: AP

A group of students who are on campus for the summer, and others still around at Penn State were in the student centre this morning gathered around a big screen to watch the release of the Freeh Report this morning.But just minutes before nine, the TVs changed from CNN to a public access channel that was talking about the Pennsylvania state budget, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.



The university employee who was in charge of what is put on the television was reportedly “in a meeting” and “could not be reached.”

Yes, this could have been a simple mistake, but it’s still very strange and coincidental. As Deadspin points out, shouldn’t PSU have learned by now that trying to hide problems only makes everything worse?

