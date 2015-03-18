Penn State frat suspended for alleged 'secret' Facebook pages with pictures of nude sleeping women

A fraternity at Penn State University has been suspended as police investigate allegations that members used a secret Facebook page to post photos of nude women, some of whom appeared to be sleeping or passed out.

According to a copy of a State College police warrant obtained Tuesday by The Associated Press, a former member of the Kappa Delta Rho fraternity came to authorities and told them about the page. The former member also turned over printouts from the page on a computer thumb drive.

Local blog Penn Live has more details on the two Facebook pages:

According to the search warrant, the first page “Covert Business Transactions” was shut down after a victim allegedly discovered it, but according to the search warrant, a second page titled “2.0” was made in its place. Police said this is where members allegedly shared photos of drug sales, hazing and photos of unsuspecting victims — mostly women — partially naked.

Police say the investigation is ongoing to determine who made the posts.

The fraternity was suspended by Penn State’s intrafraternity governing body and the national chapter.

“It is IFC policy to immediately suspend activity at any chapter undergoing an investigation,” Penn State IFC President Rick Groves told student newspaper The Daily Collegian. “This is both to ensure an unhindered investigation and to prevent chapters from committing further wrongdoings.”

WJAC-TV in Johnstown first reported the allegations.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.