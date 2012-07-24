All Penn State Football Players And Recruits Are Free To Leave

Penn State QB Matt McGloin

Photo: YouTube

We’re still working through the consequences of the NCAA’s crippling sanctions against Penn State.But one thing is already clear: The roster will likely be completely decimated.



The NCAA ruled that all players currently on the team will be able to transfer for free. Typically, transfers have to sit out a year before they play, but an exception will be made for PSU players.

Since the school is under a four-year bowl ban, no one on the current roster could play in a bowl game or compete for a national championship. So it stands to reason that there will be a mass exodus.

In addition, all recruits who are currently committed to Penn State will be effectively treated like uncommitted recruits. They will be released from their letters of intent, and opposing schools will be able to contact them starting today.

Only one major recruit has decommitted so far, but that number will almost surely rise after the penalties sink in.

