Penn State Football Is Quietly Turning Into A Feel-Good Story

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

What Bill O’Brien has done with the Penn State football program is nothing short of amazing. When the Nittany Lions and their first-year coach lost their first two games, it only appeared to confirm our suspicions that the program was dead in the water after the Jerry Sandusky scandal. And people stopped paying attention.But then something strange happened. Despite losing scholarships and some of their best players who chose to transfer, Penn State has rattled off five straight wins, including two on the road in the Big 10 over Illinois and Iowa, and one at home against top-25 foe Northwestern.



All of a sudden Penn State is 5-2 (3-0 in the Big 10) and have a huge matchup this weekend against Ohio State with first place in the Leaders division on the line.

What happened to Penn State had nothing to do with the players that are still there. And many of those kids showed a lot of courage sticking with the program. If they can beat Ohio State at home this weekend, people will start paying attention again. And some might even start rooting for what is turning into a great story.

